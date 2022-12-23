Rasmussen Poll: Over Half Say Christmas Should Have More Jesus Than Santa

Fifty-seven percent of American adults say Christmas should be more about Jesus Christ than about Santa Claus, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the results, released Friday, break down:

22% say Christmas should be more about Santa than Jesus.

20% were undecided.

97% of Republicans say they celebrate Christmas in their family, compared to 89% of Democrats and 86% of independents.

74% of Republicans say Christmas should be more about Jesus than Santa, compared to 51% of Democrats and 50% of independents.

62% of women say Christmas should be more about Jesus, compared to 53% of men.

The poll, conducted Dec. 8 and 11, surveyed 1,000 American adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.