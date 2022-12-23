×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | jesus | santa | christmas

Rasmussen Poll: Over Half Say Christmas Should Have More Jesus Than Santa

Jesus statue
Jesus statue (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 23 December 2022 12:12 PM EST

Fifty-seven percent of American adults say Christmas should be more about Jesus Christ than about Santa Claus, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the results, released Friday, break down:

  • 22% say Christmas should be more about Santa than Jesus.
  • 20% were undecided.
  • 97% of Republicans say they celebrate Christmas in their family, compared to 89% of Democrats and 86% of independents.
  • 74% of Republicans say Christmas should be more about Jesus than Santa, compared to 51% of Democrats and 50% of independents.
  • 62% of women say Christmas should be more about Jesus, compared to 53% of men.

The poll, conducted Dec. 8 and 11, surveyed 1,000 American adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Fifty-seven percent of American adults say Christmas should be more about Jesus Christ than about Santa Claus, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.
poll, jesus, santa, christmas
124
2022-12-23
Friday, 23 December 2022 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved