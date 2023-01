A full 56% of likely voters say they approve of the House vote to cancel funding for the IRS to hire 87,000 additional employees, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

Here are how the poll results, released on Tuesday, break down:

37% say they disagree with the House vote.

7% say they were unsure.

64% of Republicans say they approve of the House vote.

52% of Democrats say they approve.

52% of independents say they approve.

The poll, conducted Jan. 10-12, surveyed 900 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.