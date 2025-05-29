Poll: US Voters 'Concerned' About Nuclear Threat From Iran

A new Rasmussen poll shows a substantial majority of likely voters in the U.S. are concerned about the potential nuclear weapons capability of Iran. A smaller group, but still a majority, would support U.S. military action to eliminate the threat.

The latest Rasmussen Reports poll was taken by phone and online and showed 77% of likely voters in the U.S. are concerned about Iran developing nuclear weapons. Of that number, 44% said they were "very" concerned. Only 18% polled said the potential did not concern them.

President Donald Trump has made repeated warnings that if Iran did not abandon it’s nuclear program that he would initiate a military strike to make sure Iran could not be a nuclear power. The Rasmussen poll showed that 57% of the respondents support a military strike to eliminate the nuclear program.

That number includes 28% who would "strongly" support an attack. In contrast, 30% of the likely voters in the survey would oppose Trump ordering a strike. Just 13% were on the fence, as "unsure."

The age of respondents played a role in how they viewed the issues. The poll showed that those 65 and older were more likely to be "very" concerned about Iran's nuclear capacity. Those in their 40s were more likely to favor Trump ordering the military to eliminate the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran does not seem to be too concerned about a military strike, at least publicly. A leading Iranian cleric recently suggested that Trump is a "madman" and said Trump is only trying to intimidate other nations.

The survey of 1,107 U.S. likely voters was conducted on May 19-21, 2025 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points.