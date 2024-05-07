WATCH TV LIVE

Poll Exposes Political Parties' Split on Immigration

Tuesday, 07 May 2024 04:37 PM EDT

Republicans and Democrats remain firmly divided on how to handle immigration, according to a new poll from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

The survey, conducted by Ipsos, asked respondents how they would rate different proposals related to immigration. It found that none of the eight separate policies garnered support from a majority of Republicans and Democrats.

Most voters (66%) approved of a policy "putting more severe penalties on businesses if they hire people who are not legally allowed to work in the U.S.," including 85% of Republicans and 67% of independents, but just 48% of Democrats.

"Making it easier for people fleeing violence in their home countries to legally immigrate to the U.S.," also garnered support from most voters (66%), but far more Democrats (84%) supported the policy than Republicans (49%). Independents fell in the middle at 64%.

The poll also asked respondents about policies to make it easier for immigrants with temporary visas or those already in the country illegally to acquire legal status to stay or gain U.S. citizenship, policies that would expand border wall on the southern border, and policies that would increase the number of deportations for immigrants living in the country illegally.

In every case, a policy was either strongly supported by either Republicans or Democrats, garnering more than 70% support, while being weakly supported by the other, garnering less than 50%.

Ipsos polled 1,021 adults across the U.S. from April 5-7 with a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points overall, a margin of error for Republicans of 6.3 percentage points, a margin of error of 5.8 for Democrats, and a margin of error of 5.1 for independents.

