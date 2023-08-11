×
Daily Mail Poll: Trump Increases Lead in Iowa

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 09:26 AM EDT

Forty-three percent of likely Republican caucus-goers in Iowa say they support former President Donald Trump, compared to 17% who say they back his closest rival in the race, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a new poll by the Daily Mail.

Trump's 26-point lead over DeSantis is an increase from the 15-point lead he held in an April poll by the Daily Mail. In that poll, Trump led DeSantis 41% to 26%.

Here are how the current poll results, released on Thursday, break down:

  • 11% say they support South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — an increase from the 1% who say they backed him in the earlier poll before he entered the race.
  • 5% say they support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — an increase from 1% who say they favored him in April.
  • 3% say they favor former Vice President Mike Pence — the same number who supported him in the earlier poll.
  • 3% say they back former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — down from 5% in the earlier poll.
  • 3% say they support former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was not an announced candidate when the earlier poll was taken.
  • 11% say they are undecided, compared to 14% who were undecided in the April poll.
  • No other candidate had more than 2% support.

The poll, conducted August 1-7 by J.L. Partners, surveyed 600 Republicans in Iowa. No margin of error was provided.

