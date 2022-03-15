WSJ Poll: Inflation Pushing Nonwhites Toward GOP

A recent Wall Street Journal poll indicated that nonwhite voters were more likely than white voters to say that record inflation, not seen since the 1980s, could be pushing them away from voting for Democrats.

According to the poll, ''Black women and Hispanic men, both at 44%, reported the highest proportions of major strain among various demographic and gender combinations.''

''Eight months before the midterm election,'' the poll added, and ''35% of Black, Hispanic, Asian-American and other voters who said they were something other than white expressed that level of inflationary pain, compared with 28% for white voters.''

The poll mentions that half of voters earning $60,000 or less per year were affected by inflation. In addition, 13% of those earning $150,000 or more said the same. The poll cites that the lowest-income earners were most likely to report harsh financial challenges due to inflation.

Overall, 58% of those polled said inflation was causing them either ''major or minor'' financial strain. That number is up from 56% in a similar survey taken in mid-November.

The poll concludes that a 47% ''plurality of voters'' believe Republicans can better tame inflation, compared with 30% who said Democrats.

Roughly 9 in 10 Republican voters think the economy is headed in the wrong direction, compared with 36% of Democrats. For independents — who stand as a key group in some elections — 71% said the economy is going in the wrong direction.

The poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters March 2-7 and has a margin or error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.



