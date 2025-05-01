Rasmussen Poll: Immigration Remains Divisive Issue

A plurality of U.S. voters say the Constitution limits the president's ability to enforce immigration laws, according to new Rasmussen Report survey results.

Asked whether the Constitution limits the president's ability to enforce immigration laws, 40% of likely U.S. voters say the document limits the president's ability to enforce the laws, 36% disagree, and 24% are not sure.

Among voters from the major parties, 48% of Democrats, 31% of Republicans, and 39% of unaffiliated voters say the Constitution limits the president's ability to enforce immigration laws, Rasmussen results show. However, 45% of Republicans, 28% of Democrats, and 35% of unaffiliated voters say they don't think the Constitution limits the president.

It's generally agreed one of the primary issues that helped President Donald Trump return to the White House was the illegal migrant crisis at the southern border under former President Joe Biden.

Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot told Newsmax that illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border has decreased by 97% and illegal drug activity by 60% or more since Trump took office.

Rasmussen also asked voters whether they agreed or disagreed with Vice President J.D. Vance's statement: "Joe Biden allowed approximately 20 million illegal aliens into our country. This placed extraordinary burdens on our country ... The American people elected the Trump administration to solve this problem. The President has successfully stopped the inflow of illegal aliens, and now we must deport the people who came here illegally."

The survey found that 50% of voters say they agreed with Vance's statement, including 35% who say they strongly agreed. Another 43% say they disagreed with Vance's statement, including 30% who say they strongly disagreed. Only 7% say they were not sure.

Among voters who say they strongly agree with Vance's statement, 61% say they don't believe the Constitution limits the president's ability to enforce immigration laws.

Rasmussen also asked participants which major political party cares more about defending the Constitution. Overall, 42% say Republicans care more, 39% say Democrats, 12% say the two parties care equally, and 7% say they are not sure.

Understandably, 74% percent of Republican voters say the GOP cares more about defending the Constitution, while 71% of Democrats say their party cares more. Voters not affiliated with either major party are closely divided – 34% saying Republicans and 33% say Democrats, while 20% say both parties care equally.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted April 23-24 and 27 among 1,083 likely voters. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.