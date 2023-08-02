×
Poll Finds Most Republicans Think Immigration Makes US 'Worse Off'

By    |   Wednesday, 02 August 2023 08:16 PM EDT

A new Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday finds that most Republicans, 63%, think immigration is making the United States “worse off.”

According to the survey, 35% of all voters also feel the country is worse off from immigration, with 31% saying it makes the country better and another 20% saying it doesn’t make a difference either way.

Another 14% said they were not sure.

Just 15% of Democrats said immigration makes things worse as compared to 47% who feel it is better for the nation, with independents almost split with 28% saying better off and 31% saying worse off. One-quarter — 25% — say they were not sure, according to the survey.

The survey of 1,500 adults, including 1,324 voters, was conducted from July 29 to Aug. 1 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

Almost half of Democrats, 48%, believe the U.S. should increase legal immigration levels, while 37% of Republicans said the levels should decrease.

Just under 30% of independents say the level should increase compared to 20% who say the level should decrease, with 31% saying it should remain where it is and another 21% saying they were not sure, according to the poll.

An overwhelming 88% majority of those surveyed said immigration is a problem for the nation, with 47% believing the problem is “very serious,” 23% saying it is “somewhat serious,” and 18% believing it is a “minor problem.”

Only 4% of those surveyed say immigration is a problem for the country, according to the survey.

Almost half say that the Department of Justice is doing a bad job carrying out its function of holding immigration hearings to adjudicate cases, with 15% saying they do a good job and another 37% saying they were not sure.

The poll found that 56% of those surveyed say it is the responsibility of the federal government to police the border, with 25% saying it is a job for the state and another 19% saying they were not sure.

Respondents are almost split when asked if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing a good job handling the issue, with 37% approving and 34% disapproving; 30% say they are unsure, according to the poll.

Two-thirds of those surveyed say they think the country is on the “wrong track,” compared to 23% who say it is on the “right track.”

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


