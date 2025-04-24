WATCH TV LIVE

The Center Square Poll: 47 Percent Say Immigration Better

Thursday, 24 April 2025 07:46 PM EDT

A plurality of Americans say that immigration policies have improved under President Donald Trump, according to a Center Square poll released Thursday.

According to the survey, 47% say that immigration has "gotten better" vs. 32% who say it's "gotten worse" since Trump took office, with 13% saying there's no change.

Also, 42% of those surveyed said Trump's border policies are "just right" against 46% who said they're "too harsh," according to the poll.

With Trump delivering on his campaign promise to secure the border, just 26% of those surveyed said immigration was a top-three issue for them now compared to the 44% who said it was a top-three concern in March 2024 under the open-border policies of the Biden administration.

"One of our most striking findings: Immigration has gone from a top-tier issue to a second-tier issue," David Byler, head of research at Noble Predictive Insights told The Center Square. "People trust Trump on border security. They think he's doing a solid job, so they're thinking about the border less and focusing on other issues.

"In a funny way, Trump could take his best issue off the table. If people think he's solved the border crisis, they'll stop thinking on it – and start judging him on issues where he doesn't poll quite as well," he added.

Examples include tariffs and trade as well as inflation, where 59% and 55%, respectively, say those policies have gotten worse since Trump took office, according to the poll. Also, 48% say diplomacy and foreign policy have gotten worse under Trump, according to the poll.

However, 38% say that transgender athletes playing in women's sports has improved under Trump against 36% who say it's worse under Trump's policies, according to the poll.

The Center Square poll, conducted with Noble Predictive Insights, surveyed 2,527 registered voters from April 15-18. The survey has a margin of error of +/- 2.0 percentage points.

