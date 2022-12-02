Poll: Two-Thirds Support Border Wall, E-Verify

A sizeable majority of people who voted in the 2022 midterm elections back measures to quash illegal immigration, according to a recent Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA survey.

The poll found that 67% of voters endorsed a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and 69% support the E-Verify national system that would punish employers who hire illegal immigrants.

In addition, voters favored ending so-called "family chain migration" policies, which allow legal immigrants to bring in their immediate family and potentially other adult relatives, by a 2-to-1 margin.

Voters also said they supported limiting the current rate of legal immigration as well, with 67% saying the government should add no more than 750,000 new immigrants a year. That's down from the current average of over 1 million annually.

"This polling is remarkable. It shows clearly that most American voters of every type, party and ideology agree that immigration needs to be brought under much better control," said NumbersUSA Vice President of Operations Jim Robb.

Support for amnesty also appears to have dwindled. Only a majority of Democrats backed lifetime work permits for illegal immigrants, while 68% of Republicans and 58% of unaffiliated voters said otherwise.

The results come as Customs and Border Protection has reported new heights in illegal crossings at the southern border under President Joe Biden. According to the agency, there were 2,214,652 encounters last year — up over 550,000 from 2021.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is currently making a push for the speakership next term, pledged at the end of November to launch investigations against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas if he doesn't resign.

"We will use the power of the purse and the power of subpoena. Let me be clear: Those responsible for this disaster will be held accountable," McCarthy said in El Paso, Texas, while speaking about the border crisis.

"If Secretary Mayorkas does not resign, House Republicans will investigate every order, every action and every failure to determine whether we can begin impeachment inquiries," he added.