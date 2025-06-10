WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: poll | immigrants | monitor

Economist/YouGov Poll: Vet Migrant Hopefuls' Social Posts

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 05:21 PM EDT

Almost twice as many American adult citizens (53%) said the government should be permitted to monitor the social media accounts of applicants wanting to immigrate to the United States as do not, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.

Only 27% said the government should not be allowed, while 19% were unsure.

Other results from the survey, as reported in Breibart, include:

* A vast majority of Republicans (78%) said the government should monitor the social media of these applicants, while (14%) said it should not and 8% were unsure.

* Among Democrats, 44% said the government should not monitor the social media activity of these individuals, 34% said it should and 21% were not sure.

* When independents were asked the question, 48% agree that the government should monitor the social media activity of these applicants, 25% said it should not, and 27% said they are not sure.

* In another question, when asked, “How much do you trust the U.S. government to determine whether content on a person's social media account should disqualify them from immigrating,“ only 39% across the board said they trusted the government either a great deal or fair amount, while 46% said they trust the government in this capacity not very much or not at all.

* Thirty-two percent of those in the survey said the main goal of this — screening the social media accounts of certain immigrants applying for visas — is to “improve national security,“ while 23% said it is to “suppress political dissent,“ and 27% said it is both of those “equally.“

The survey was carried out May 30 through June 2 among 1,610 respondents. It has a +/- 3.2% margin of error.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


