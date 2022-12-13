Poll: Accurate Info On Hunter Biden Laptop Could Have Swung Election

More people are following news about Hunter Biden's laptop, and those who are say the 2020 election could have played out differently had the story not been suppressed by the FBI, Big Tech and the mainstream media, according to a new TIPP Insights poll.

A total of 37% of those surveyed said they are closely following the Biden laptop issue, TIPP Insights found. That's up from 32% in August.

Among those who are following news about the first son, nearly two thirds believe the details about Hunter Biden's lifestyle of drugs, prostitutes and overseas business dealings are authentic.

That includes 81% of Republican voters and 48% of Democrats.

A total of 71% of those following the Biden news said a truthful interpretation of the laptop story could have swung the 2020 election in then-President Donald Trump's favor.

The FBI, social media and most mainstream media outlets said the laptop story was foreign "disinformation."

A total of 67% of those following the Biden news said the FBI and the intelligence community deliberately misled the public by urging Facebook and Twitter to stop spreading stories about the laptop.

Nearly 80% of those same respondents say the electorate did not have "information that could have been critical to their decision at the polls" in 2020.

A total of 53% of those following the Biden story said it was likely they would have changed their votes if they knew the laptop contents were real. That included 28% "very likely."

Billionaire Elon Musk, who purchased Twitter for $44 billion, released findings of an internal probe that showed Twitter went to extreme lengths to protect President Joe Biden.

That included suppressing stories about Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be 'unsafe.' They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography," wrote journalist Matt Taibbi, who released information provided by Musk.

TIPP Insights surveyed 1,351 persons Dec. 7-9.

Hunter Biden's taxes and foreign business work are under federal investigation, with a grand jury in Delaware hearing testimony in recent months.

House Republicans, who take over the chamber's majority in January, have indicated they plan to investigate whether Hunter Biden used his father's influence to enhance business dealings.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., expected to chair the House Oversight Committee, told the New York Post he personally has reached out to Musk and asked him to testify.