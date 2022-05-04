Poll: Most Hispanic Voters Want Biden to Close Border

The majority of Hispanic voters in the U.S. think President Joe Biden's administration ought to close the southern border amid a spike in illegal activity, according to a new poll from The Trafalgar Group.

The poll, which was conducted in partnership with the Convention of States Action, found that most voters in the U.S. think the Biden administration should temporarily close the border:

55.8% of all voters said Biden should close the border until issues are fixed.

33.5% of all voters said the border should remain open.

10.7% of all voters are unsure.

More from the results:

65.2% of Hispanic voters said Biden should close the border.

27.2% of Hispanic voters said Biden shouldn't close the border.

7.2% of Hispanic voters are unsure.

57.6% of white voters said Biden should close the border.

34.6% of white voters said Biden should not close the border.

7.8% of white voters are unsure.

39.1% of Black voters said Biden should close the border.

38% of Black voters said Biden should not close the border.

22% of Black voters are unsure.

36.5% of Asian voters said Biden should close the border.

23.3% of Asian voters said Biden should not close the border.

40.3% of Asian voters are unsure.

The vast majority of Republicans support closing the border, while most Democrats say the border should remain open. Independents are almost evenly divided on the issue.

89.2% of Republicans said Biden should close the border, 6.5% said it should remain open.

22.3% of Democrats said Biden should close the border, 59% said it should remain open.

51.7% of independents said Biden should close the border, 38.5% said the border should not be closed.

"The fact that a majority of American voters, including nearly two-thirds of Hispanic voters, want to take the drastic step of temporarily closing our southern border shows that Americans see the impending disaster we face if the border crisis goes unchecked." Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action, said in a statement. "But while President Biden and Democratic leadership ignores our border agencies' being stretched dangerously thin, the flow of sex trafficking and drugs continuing unchecked across our borders, and criminal cartels run amok — the American people are noticing, and will respond accordingly in November."

The Trafalgar Group polled 1,000 likely 2022 voters across the U.S. from April 24-27, 2022 with no margin of error given.