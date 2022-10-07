×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | generic | democrats | republicans

Republicans Expand Lead on Generic Congressional Ballot

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 07 October 2022 01:07 PM EDT

Almost half — 47% — of likely voters say they would cast their ballots for the Republican congressional candidate if the elections were today, compared to 43% who would vote for a Democrat, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.

The numbers mark an increase for the GOP over last week's generic ballot poll, where Republicans were ahead 45% to 44%.

Poll results, released Friday:

  • 88% of Republicans say they would vote for their own party's congressional candidate.
  • 83% of Democrats would vote for the Democratic Party's nominee.
  • 41% of independents would vote for the Republican; 37% would vote for the Democrat.

The poll, conducted Oct. 2-6, surveyed 2,500 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Forty-seven percent of likely voters would cast their ballots for the Republican congressional candidate if the elections were today, compared to 43% who would vote for the Democrat, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.
poll, generic, democrats, republicans
119
2022-07-07
Friday, 07 October 2022 01:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved