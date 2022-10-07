Republicans Expand Lead on Generic Congressional Ballot

Almost half — 47% — of likely voters say they would cast their ballots for the Republican congressional candidate if the elections were today, compared to 43% who would vote for a Democrat, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed.

The numbers mark an increase for the GOP over last week's generic ballot poll, where Republicans were ahead 45% to 44%.

Poll results, released Friday:

88% of Republicans say they would vote for their own party's congressional candidate.

83% of Democrats would vote for the Democratic Party's nominee.

41% of independents would vote for the Republican; 37% would vote for the Democrat.

The poll, conducted Oct. 2-6, surveyed 2,500 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.