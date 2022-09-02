×
Rasmussen Poll: Republicans Maintain 5-Point Lead on Generic Ballot

Poll
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 02 September 2022 01:24 PM EDT

Forty-seven percent of likely voters would cast their ballot for the Republican candidate if the elections for Congress were held today, compared to 42% who would vote for the Democrat, according to a new Rasmussen Reports poll.

The figures show the Republicans are maintaining their 5-point lead from a week ago.

Here are how the results of the current poll break down:

  • 3% said they would vote for some other candidate. Eight percent said they were uncertain.
  • 85% of Republicans say they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate, compared to 80% of Democrats, who would vote for the Democrat candidate.
  • 43% of independent voters say they would vote for the Republican, compared to 33% who would vote Democrat. Seven percent would vote for someone else, while 17% say they were undecided.
  • 52% of retirees said they would vote for the Republican, while 39% say they would vote for the Democrat.

The poll, conducted Aug. 28-Sept. 1, surveyed 2,500 likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

