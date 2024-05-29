Rasmussen Poll: Gas Prices Affecting Vacation Plans

More than a third of American adults say they are changing their summer vacation plans due to high gas prices, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

The AAA website on Wednesday night showed the U.S. average regular gas price being $3.57 per gallon.

A total of 38% of Americans say the price of gas has caused them to alter their vacation plans, Rasmussen Reports found.

Although 54% say gas prices haven't changed their summer vacation plans, that's down from June 2022 when 57% said the same despite the then-national average of $4.98 per gallon.

In a racial breakdown of Rasmussen respondents, 37% of whites, 30% of Blacks, 56% of Hispanics, and 25% of other minorities say the price of gas has affected their 2024 summer vacation plans.

The Rasmussen poll found that 61% say the price of gasoline in their area has gone up during the past six months, while 10% say the price has gone down. Another 24% say the gas price in their area has remained about the same.

Half of the respondents said they expect the gas price in their area to go up during the next six months. Another 14% say the price will go down and 29% say the gas price in their area will stay about the same.

In a breakdown of political parties, majorities of each political category — 72% of Republicans, 50% of Democrats, and 63% of unaffiliated — say the price of gas in their area has gone up during the past six months.

Rasmussen also found that Republicans are more likely to say their vacation plans have been affected by fuel prices. Democrats are less likely to expect gas prices to keep rising in the next six months.

Private sector workers (54%) are more likely than government employees (45%) or retirees (49%) to say gas prices will rise during the next six months.

The poll discovered that Americans 65 and older are less likely to say gasoline prices have affected their plans for a summer vacation this year.

The Rasmussen Report survey was conducted May 15-16 and 19 among 1,244 American adults. The margin of error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.