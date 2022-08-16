Rasmussen Poll: 36 Percent Have Favorable View of AG Garland

Forty-two percent of likely voters have an unfavorable view of Attorney General Merrick Garland, according to a new poll by Rasmussen Reports.

The figure is up from the 39% who said they had an unfavorable opinion of him in an October poll.

The poll was taken after the FBI raided the South Florida estate of former President Donald Trump.

The poll shed light on how voters felt about the attorney general across party lines:

36% say they have a favorable impression of Garland — up from the 30% who viewed him favorably in October.

22% of Republicans view him favorably, compared to 60% who have an unfavorable opinion of him.

59% of Democrats have a favorable opinion of Garland, while 23% see him unfavorably.

26% of independents view him favorably, compared to 48% who have an unfavorable opinion of him.

26% of all those polled say he is better than previous attorneys general. But 38% say he is worse than those who held the post before him.

The survey, conducted Aug. 11-14, polled 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.