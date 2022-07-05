Gallup: Trust in Govt, Media, Business at Record Low

New Gallup Poll results published Tuesday found Americans' trust of the country’s major institutions at an all-time low.

According to the poll, just 27% of Americans have either "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in 14 major national institutions ranging from the presidency and Supreme Court to the media, and both small and big businesses.

It is the lowest number since polling began in 1979, and 1993 when the list of institutions was expanded, according to Gallup.

Both the presidency and Supreme Court showed the biggest losses in confidence during the last year, with the presidency losing 15 percentage points and the high court losing 11 percentage points, according to the survey.

The survey, conducted June 1-20, was before the high court issued its decision to overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade, which had legalized abortion nationwide, sending the issue back to the individual states to decide.

Only organized labor maintained its confidence rating of 28% from a year ago.

Newspapers and television news both suffered a drop of 5% from their 2021 levels of 21% and 16%, respectively. They now sit at 16% and 11% confidence, according to the poll.

Among the other institutional confidence losers in the survey, small business dropped 2%, the military dropped 5%, the police dropped 6%, the medical system and churches both dropped 6%, banks dropped 6%, and schools dropped 4% from last year.

Congress, which had just a 12% confidence rating last year, dropped to 7% confidence this year.

Members of both the Democrat and Republican parties, as well as independents, all showed a drop of confidence in the institutions during the past year, with Democrats losing most confidence in the Supreme Court, Republicans in banks, and independents in religious institutions, according to the data.

The confidence level in institutions has been declining for most of the last 15 years, but the recent problems caused by high inflation, fuel costs, as well as rising crime and violence, are causing a record low of 13% of Americans who are satisfied with the way things are going in the nation.

The survey included telephone interviews with a random sample of 1,015 adults older than 18 and living in all 50 states, according to Gallup.

The poll has a margin of error of plus-minus 4 percentage points.