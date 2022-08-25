Poll Shows Trust in FBI, DOJ Plummets After Trump Raid

Following the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Palm Beach home Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, less than half of Americans view the agency favorably, according to a new Convention of States-Trafalgar poll.

According to the survey, when asked for their opinion on the Department of Justice and the FBI, 46.2% of respondents said they are "too political, corrupt, and not to be trusted."

When broken down by political party affiliation, 68.3% of Republicans and almost half of people reporting no party affiliation said the DOJ and FBI are "too political, corrupt, and not to be trusted."

Among Democrat respondents, 73.7% said that the FBI and DOJ are "to be respected for their pursuit of justice and law and order."

When asked if the DOJ's investigation into Trump is to prevent him from running for president again in 2024, overall responses were evenly split, with nearly half agreeing that the raid was carried out to stop Trump and nearly half disagreeing. Only 3% were unsure.

While 71.5% of Republican participants agreed that the DOJ was trying to prevent Trump from running again, 77.3% of Democrat participants did not think that was the case.

Among those who did not identify with either major political party, half believe that the DOJ is trying to keep Trump off the ballot with its investigation, while 47.8% don't think so.

The poll also found that the nation is evenly divided over whether or not the FBI and DOJ are telling the truth about their reasons for raiding Trump's home, with Democrats largely believing the agencies (77%) and Republicans largely not believing them (72.8%).

Slightly more independents and people not affiliated with any political party believe that the DOJ and FBI are not telling the truth about why they raided Mar-a-Lago.

Criticism from the GOP in the aftermath of the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on Trump's home was swift, but former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, offered surprising criticism when he called for the DOJ to explain itself.

"DOJ must immediately explain the reason for its raid & it must be more than a search for inconsequential archives or it will be viewed as a political tactic and undermine any future credible investigation & legitimacy of January 6 investigations," Cuomo tweeted on Aug. 9.

The largest age bracket to participate in the survey was the 45-64 cohort, followed by 65 and older, and respondents were predominantly white.

More Democrats than Republicans participated — 39.3% versus 35.6% — and those not affiliated with either party comprised 25.1%.

The gender of participants was skewed slightly more female (53.3%) than male (46.7%).

The poll was conducted Aug. 19-23 and surveyed 1,092 likely general election voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.