Tags: poll | enemies | democrats | republicans

Rasmussen Poll: 22% Say Dems Are America's Greatest Enemy

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Tuesday, 27 December 2022 01:04 PM EST

China tops the list of America's greatest enemies in a new poll by Rasmussen Reports — but Democrats come in a close second.

Here are how the survey results, released on Tuesday, break down:

  • 25% say China is America's great enemy.
  • 22% say Democrats.
  • 20% say Russia.
  • 17% say Republicans.
  • 9% were uncertain.
  • 5% say North Korea.
  • 2% say Iran.
  • 33% of Republicans say Democrats are Americas greatest enemy, compared to 26% of Democrats who say Republicans are.
  • 21% of independent voters say Democrats are the biggest enemy for America, while 18% say Republicans are.

A Rasmussen Reports poll two years ago found that 24% said Joe Biden voters were American’s biggest enemy, compared to 22% who said Donald Trump voters were.

The poll, conducted Dec. 19-21, surveyed 900 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Newsfront
Tuesday, 27 December 2022 01:04 PM
