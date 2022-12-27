Rasmussen Poll: 22% Say Dems Are America's Greatest Enemy

China tops the list of America's greatest enemies in a new poll by Rasmussen Reports — but Democrats come in a close second.
Here are how the survey results, released on Tuesday, break down:
- 25% say China is America's great enemy.
- 22% say Democrats.
- 20% say Russia.
- 17% say Republicans.
- 9% were uncertain.
- 5% say North Korea.
- 2% say Iran.
- 33% of Republicans say Democrats are Americas greatest enemy, compared to 26% of Democrats who say Republicans are.
- 21% of independent voters say Democrats are the biggest enemy for America, while 18% say Republicans are.
A Rasmussen Reports poll two years ago found that 24% said Joe Biden voters were American’s biggest enemy, compared to 22% who said Donald Trump voters were.
The poll, conducted Dec. 19-21, surveyed 900 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
