Poll: Democrats, GOP Divided on Election Integrity

Democrats and Republicans strongly disagree on whether "America's elections are fair and accurate" according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Most Americans either strongly or somewhat trust that the country's elections are fair and accurate:

43.2% strongly trust.

17% somewhat trust.

17.9% somewhat distrust.

21.9% strongly distrust.

The vast majority of Democrats either strongly or somewhat trust that U.S. elections are fair and accurate, while most Republicans somewhat or strongly distrust U.S. elections.

Among Democrats:

75.1% strongly trust.

15.7% of somewhat trust.

6.1% somewhat distrust.

3.1% strongly distrust.

Among Republicans:

10.3% strongly trust.

16.5% of somewhat trust.

30.8% somewhat distrust.

42.4% strongly distrust.

Independent voters were more mixed, with 62.2% either strongly or somewhat trusting elections and 37.8% either strongly or somewhat distrusting elections.

Most voters said they were less likely to trust in the results of an election if they take multiple days or weeks to be tabulated, with Democrats being far more likely than Republicans to have more trust in a delayed result.

"Free and fair elections have been the bedrock of stability in our nation, and an example around the world. We are now at a very precipitous place in our history. The majority of Americans are now skeptical about the outcomes of elections, which creates a fundamental problem that — if left unchecked — could undermine our entire democracy," said Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States, which commissioned the poll.

"The answer does not lie in Washington, D.C., this problem can and must be fixed close to home. State legislatures need to make strengthening election integrity priority No. 1, and governors need to focus on vigorous enforcement. Until we get the problem under control, this needs to be treated as the state-by-state emergency that it is."

The Trafalgar Group surveyed 1,084 likely voters in the general election from Nov. 16-20 with a margin of error of plus/minus-2.9%.