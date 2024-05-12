FT Poll: Trump Up 8 Points on Biden on Economy

With 80% of registered voters calling rising prices one of their biggest financial concerns, presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden on handling the economy, according to the latest Financial Times-Michigan Ross poll released Sunday.

"In another worrying sign for the White House, the monthly FT-Michigan Ross survey has consistently found voters trust Trump more than Biden when it comes to handling the economy," according to the poll analysis.

Trump draws 43% for those who trust him more on the economy, compared to 35% for Biden, an 8-point gap that is widening. Trump gained 2 points since last month's poll edition.

Just 28% of voters say Biden has helped the economy, a drop of 4 points, as he draws a 58% disapproval on the economy compared to just 40% approval.

"The poll results, which come less than six months before November's presidential election, suggest voters are still blaming Biden for high consumer prices such as those for petrol and food, without giving him credit for a booming economy and strong jobs market," according to the poll analysis.

Despite inflation rises under Biden slowing, they remain well over the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Other key points in the poll included 49% of voters are concerned about income levels, a rise in 4 points since last month. One third, 32%, are worried about housing costs, a rise in 5 points.

The Financial Times-Michigan Ross poll was conducted among 1,003 registered voters nationwide May 2-6 by Democrat strategists Global Strategy Group and Republican pollster North Star Opinion Research. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.