USA Today Poll: Trump Voters Lack Confidence in Election

Nearly half of Republican voters and 52% of Donald Trump supporters say they fear the 2024 presidential results will not be accurately counted, according to a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Thursday.

The poll, published two days shy of the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots, instigated by doubt about the veracity of the 2020 election, reveal an alarming level of fear just months away from the general election.

According to the survey, 46% of registered Republican voters are not confident in the counting and reporting of the election results. Meanwhile, 81% of Democrats say they are "very" confident that the election will be fair. Just 14% of Republicans say they felt "very" confident. Just 7% of Trump voters said they were "very" confident.

However, the poll found concerns for democracy extend across political boundaries, with 83% saying they worry about threats. The top threat was Trump himself, at 18%, followed by government corruption/dysfunction (10%) and immigration/open borders (8%).

As for who is to blame for the threat to democracy, 40% said Democrats and 40% said Republicans.

Regarding Jan. 6, 2021, 48% of respondents said the rioters were "criminals," down from 70% who said the same in the weeks after the riots. Those who said "they went too far, but they had a point" rose from 24% in 2021 to 37% now.

As for Trump and his role, 43% now say that Trump bore "a lot of the blame" compared to 48% in 2021. Nearly 30% then and now say Trump bore "no blame" for the attack.

As for the state and federal indictments that Trump is facing, 48% of independents called it "appropriate" with 42% saying the trials against him are "not appropriate."

"The all-important independents were split on this issue," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. "The jury remains out on the political impact of Trump's four criminal indictments."

The poll surveyed 1,000 registered voters from Dec. 26-29 and has a sampling error of +/-3.1 points.