Emerson Poll: 46 Percent Say No Winner in Trump-Zelenskyy Row

A plurality of voters said there was no clear winner between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the aftermath of their contentious Oval Office meeting last week, according to a new Emerson College Poll released Monday.

Overall, 46% said there was no clear winner while 35% said Trump and the U.S. came away the winner. Another 15% said Zelenskyy won, the survey said.

On Friday, a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vice President J.D. Vance turned heated amid Zelenskyy's push to obtain security against future Russian aggression. He repeatedly challenged the American leaders about trusting Russia in peace talks, which was not received well by Trump and Vance. Trump called Zelenskyy "disrespectful."

Republicans overwhelmingly (60%) said Trump was the winner while a strong majority of Democrats (57%) said neither leader won. Among independents, 51% said neither while 28% said Trump was the winner, according to the poll, with 15% saying Ukraine.

Regarding the future of Ukraine, 55% of voters overall said that Ukraine will most likely give up land to Russia but remain an independent country, according to the poll. Another 29% said Ukraine will be completely independent, while 17% said they think Ukraine will become part of Russia.

As for Trump's handling of the war between Ukraine and Russia, 44% of voters say they disapprove, 41% said they approve, and 15% were neutral, according to the survey.

"Perception of Trump's handling of the Russia-Ukraine war reveals a stark partisan divide: 73% of Republicans approve of the President's handling of the war, while 76% of Democrats disapprove," Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said. "Independents are more divided, with 46% disapproving and 35% approving."

Regarding Trump's handling of foreign policy in general, 44% said it is "good" to "excellent," according to the poll.

Regardless, 48% say Trump and his administration are putting America first, with 41% saying he is not, with another 10% unsure, the survey said.

More than half of those surveyed (52%) have a "somewhat" to "very favorable" view of Trump overall while 45% said the same for Zelenskyy. Just 12% said they have a "somewhat" to "very favorable" view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 8% said the same for Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to the poll.

Emerson College surveyed 1,000 registered voters from March 2-3. The poll's margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points.