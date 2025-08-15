WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | donald trump | tariffs | approval

Merlin/Azoria Capital Poll: Trump Tariffs Met With Strong Approval

By    |   Friday, 15 August 2025 08:59 AM EDT

A new survey shows that President Donald Trump's tariff policies are being met with strong approval, particularly among people who voted for him in the 2024 election.

Special: 3 AI Stocks Set to Soar Thanks to Trump's Tariffs... Free Picks Here

The survey, conducted by Merlin Strategy for Azoria Capital and released Friday, shows that while support is strongest among Trump's base on his tariffs, his trade policies also enjoy significant bipartisan and generational appeal.

Trump's voters favored his tariff policies with a net approval rating of 70 percentage points, while overall, Americans held a net approval rating of 22 percentage points. It also showed that respondents ages 18-24, or in the Gen Z category, favored his tariff policies by 18 percentage points.

The pollsters surveyed 2,000 adults between Aug. 11-12, using data weighted by age, gender, region, partisan ID, and 2024 election vote.

The poll's respondents also expressed favorable views toward what the poll describes as a "pro‑American‑worker job market trend."

Among "Trump 2024" voters, net approval for this trend was notably high, while overall national approval stood at +45 points. Support was also strong among Gen Z (+42 net approval) and Democrats (+19 net approval), underscoring broad public endorsement across political lines.

The survey was commissioned by Azoria Capital, an American investment firm founded by James Fishback.

The company, known for its focus on free thinking, excellence, and meritocracy, created the Azoria 500 Meritocracy Fund (SPXM), the first publicly traded anti‑DEI/pro‑merit ETF.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new survey shows that President Donald Trump's tariff policies are being met with strong approval, particularly among people who voted for him in the 2024 election.
poll, donald trump, tariffs, approval
244
2025-59-15
Friday, 15 August 2025 08:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved