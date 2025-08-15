A new survey shows that President Donald Trump's tariff policies are being met with strong approval, particularly among people who voted for him in the 2024 election.

Special: 3 AI Stocks Set to Soar Thanks to Trump's Tariffs... Free Picks Here

The survey, conducted by Merlin Strategy for Azoria Capital and released Friday, shows that while support is strongest among Trump's base on his tariffs, his trade policies also enjoy significant bipartisan and generational appeal.

Trump's voters favored his tariff policies with a net approval rating of 70 percentage points, while overall, Americans held a net approval rating of 22 percentage points. It also showed that respondents ages 18-24, or in the Gen Z category, favored his tariff policies by 18 percentage points.

The pollsters surveyed 2,000 adults between Aug. 11-12, using data weighted by age, gender, region, partisan ID, and 2024 election vote.

The poll's respondents also expressed favorable views toward what the poll describes as a "pro‑American‑worker job market trend."

Among "Trump 2024" voters, net approval for this trend was notably high, while overall national approval stood at +45 points. Support was also strong among Gen Z (+42 net approval) and Democrats (+19 net approval), underscoring broad public endorsement across political lines.

The survey was commissioned by Azoria Capital, an American investment firm founded by James Fishback.

The company, known for its focus on free thinking, excellence, and meritocracy, created the Azoria 500 Meritocracy Fund (SPXM), the first publicly traded anti‑DEI/pro‑merit ETF.