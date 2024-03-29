Daily Mail Poll: Conviction Won't Sway Trump Backers

Just 5% of former President Donald Trump's supporters say they would change their vote in November if he's convicted of a crime, while 93% say they would still vote for him, according to a new Daily Mail/J.L. Partners poll.

Poll results, released Friday:

82% of Trump's supporters say they were very likely to vote for Trump if he is convicted and 11% say they quite likely would vote for him; 3% said they would be quite unlikely to vote for him; 2% say they would be very unlikely to vote for him.

43% of respondents say they would vote for Trump, while 39% who say they would vote for Biden.

7% said they would vote for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.; 2% said they would vote for independent Cornel West; 1% said they would vote for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

"So far in this race, indictments have only helped Trump," said pollster James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners "There are no signs yet that convictions are going to have a different effect."

The survey, conducted March 20-24, polled 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.