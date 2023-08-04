Newsweek Poll: Trump Leads DeSantis in Florida

Fifty-one percent of eligible voters in Florida say they believe former President Donald Trump is most likely to be the Republican nominee for president, compared to 15% who think it will be the state's Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to a Newsweek poll.

Here are how the poll results, released on Thursday, break down:

No other GOP candidate received over 2%.

21% say they are uncertain.

53% of male voters in Florida say they believe Trump will be the presidential nominee, compared to 13% who say it will be DeSantis.

50% of female voters in the state say they think Trump will be the 2024 nominee, while 16% say it will be DeSantis.

49% of Florida voters say they believe President Joe Biden will be his party's nominee, compared to 9% who think it will be Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and 8% who believe it will be Vice President Kamala Harris.

25% say they are uncertain.

The poll, conducted July 25-26 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, surveyed 840 eligible voters in Florida. The pollster said it is 95% certain that each value is within 3.38% of the true result.