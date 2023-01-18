×
Tags: poll | donald trump | ron desantis | 2024 | gop

Poll: Trump Trounces DeSantis in 2024 Matchup

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 January 2023 04:08 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump holds a double-digit advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the latest Morning Consult poll of the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates.

Trump, who announced his candidacy in November, leads the poll with just less than half of voters saying they would support him if the GOP primary were held today, followed by DeSantis in second and former Vice President Mike Pence in third, though neither has officially announced a campaign:

  • Trump: 48.
  • DeSantis: 31%
  • Pence: 8%
  • Former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney: 3%
  • Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: 2%
  • Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas: 2%

The poll also found that Trump’s favorability among potential voters in the GOP primaries has risen over the past month, up to 77%.

Morning Consult also asked voters how they would vote in hypothetical head-to-head matchups between President Joe Biden and either Trump or DeSantis.

If Trump were the GOP candidate:

  • 40% would vote for him.
  • 43% would vote for Biden.
  • 6% would vote for someone else.
  • 11% don’t know.

If DeSantis were the GOP candidate:

  • 44% would vote for him.
  • 41% would vote for Biden.
  • 8% would vote for someone else.
  • 7% don’t know.

Morning Consult surveyed 829 potential Republican primary voters from Jan. 13-15 with a margin of error of plus/minus 4 percentage points. For the hypothetical head-to-head matchups between Biden, Trump, and DeSantis, Morning Consult polled 6,000 registered voters from Jan. 10-12 with a margin of error of plus/minus 1 percentage point.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 18 January 2023 04:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

