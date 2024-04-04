×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | donald trump | joe biden | voters | robert f. kennedy jr. | economy | immigration

Emerson Poll: Trump Holds 1-Point Lead Over Biden

By    |   Thursday, 04 April 2024 11:07 AM EDT

In the race for the presidency, former President Donald Trump edges President Joe Biden by one point, leaving the pair in a statistical tie — according to a national poll released Thursday.

The April Emerson College Polling survey showed 46% of registered voters support Trump, 45% support Biden, and 8% are undecided.

But when undecided voters were are asked which candidate they favor, Trump's support increased to 51% over Biden's 49%. Among likely voters, Biden beat Trump 51% to Trump's 49%, the poll found.

"This defies conventional wisdom, challenging the notion that Trump supporters are more energized," said Spencer Kimbell, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

The Trump-Biden margin was unchanged when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third-party candidates were factored in.

The survey's margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Here's a breakdown:

  • 46% of voters support Trump, 45% support Biden, 8% are undecided.
  • 51% of undecided voters lean toward Trump, 49% lean toward Biden.
  • With third-party candidates on the ballot, 43% support Trump, 42% support Biden, 8% support Kennedy, 1% support Cornel West and Jill Stein, and 6% are undecided.
  • 44% of independent voters support Trump, 41% support Biden, and 14% are undecided; with third-party contenders included, 40% support Trump, 37% support Biden, and 10% support Kennedy.
  • Biden's approval rating is 40%, with 51% disapproving.
  • The top issue for voters are the economy at 35%, immigration at 22%, threats to democracy at 13%, healthcare at 7%, and crime and abortion access at 6%.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In the race for the presidency, former President Donald Trump edges President Joe Biden by one point, leaving the pair in a statistical tie - according to a national poll released Thursday.
poll, donald trump, joe biden, voters, robert f. kennedy jr., economy, immigration, healthcare
245
2024-07-04
Thursday, 04 April 2024 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved