Emerson Poll: Trump Holds 1-Point Lead Over Biden

In the race for the presidency, former President Donald Trump edges President Joe Biden by one point, leaving the pair in a statistical tie — according to a national poll released Thursday.

The April Emerson College Polling survey showed 46% of registered voters support Trump, 45% support Biden, and 8% are undecided.

But when undecided voters were are asked which candidate they favor, Trump's support increased to 51% over Biden's 49%. Among likely voters, Biden beat Trump 51% to Trump's 49%, the poll found.

"This defies conventional wisdom, challenging the notion that Trump supporters are more energized," said Spencer Kimbell, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

The Trump-Biden margin was unchanged when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third-party candidates were factored in.

The survey's margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Here's a breakdown: