Emerson Poll: Trump Holds 1-Point Lead Over Biden

In the race for the presidency, former President Donald Trump edges President Joe Biden by one point, leaving the pair in a statistical tie — according to a national poll released Thursday.
The April Emerson College Polling survey showed 46% of registered voters support Trump, 45% support Biden, and 8% are undecided.
But when undecided voters were are asked which candidate they favor, Trump's support increased to 51% over Biden's 49%. Among likely voters, Biden beat Trump 51% to Trump's 49%, the poll found.
"This defies conventional wisdom, challenging the notion that Trump supporters are more energized," said Spencer Kimbell, executive director of Emerson College Polling.
The Trump-Biden margin was unchanged when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and other third-party candidates were factored in.
The survey's margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.
Here's a breakdown:
- 46% of voters support Trump, 45% support Biden, 8% are undecided.
- 51% of undecided voters lean toward Trump, 49% lean toward Biden.
- With third-party candidates on the ballot, 43% support Trump, 42% support Biden, 8% support Kennedy, 1% support Cornel West and Jill Stein, and 6% are undecided.
- 44% of independent voters support Trump, 41% support Biden, and 14% are undecided; with third-party contenders included, 40% support Trump, 37% support Biden, and 10% support Kennedy.
- Biden's approval rating is 40%, with 51% disapproving.
- The top issue for voters are the economy at 35%, immigration at 22%, threats to democracy at 13%, healthcare at 7%, and crime and abortion access at 6%.
© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.