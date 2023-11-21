×
Messenger/HarrisX Poll: Trump Leading Biden by 7 Points

By    |   Tuesday, 21 November 2023 11:12 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump has a 7-point advantage over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new poll by The Messenger/Harris X.

According to the poll, 47% of respondents would vote for Trump if the election were held today, including 86% of Republicans, 10% of Democrats and 45% of independents. Biden garnered 40% support, including 81% of Democrats, 6% of Republicans and 32% of independents. Just 13% were undecided.

In a four-way matchup, Trump receives 40% of the vote, compared to Biden's 33%, while environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent, pulls 14% support. Progressive activist Cornel West, who is also running an independent campaign, gets 2%. Just 11% were undecided.

A 67% majority says Biden should not run for a second term in office, while a 55% majority says the same of Trump. A quarter of Republicans say Trump should not run, and 40% of Democrats say Biden should not seek reelection.

Overall, 57% disapprove of Biden's job performance, versus 39% who approve. Among Republicans, 90% disapprove and 9% approve. A full 75% of Democrats approve, while 21% disapprove of the president's performance. More than twice as many independents disapprove than approve, with 63% saying they disapprove, and 29% saying they approve.

Trump maintains a gaping lead over his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, leading the field with 62% support. Trailing way behind the former president are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 11% and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at 10%. Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy garnered 4% support, with all other candidates coming in at 2% or less.

If their preferred candidate were not available and the GOP primary were held today, 32% of Republicans said their second choice would be DeSantis, 12% said Haley, 10% said Trump, and 10% said Ramaswamy.

If the Democratic primary were held today and their preferred candidate were not available, 65% of Democrats said they would vote for Biden, 5% said self-help author Marianne Williamson, and 4% said Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, who recently entered the race. About 11% said they'd back someone else and 15% weren't sure.

The poll was conducted Nov. 15-19 and surveyed 3,017 registered U.S. voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.8 percentage points.

Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump has a 7-point advantage over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new poll by The Messenger/Harris X.
