Harvard/Harris Poll: Trump Tops GOP by 58, Biden by 6

Former President Donald Trump used to rip polls for being biased against him. Now the 2024 polls are showing the love.

Not only is Trump, with a large majority 67% support, running away from the Republican primary field by 58 points, he is widening his lead on incumbent President Joe Biden in the latest Harvard CAPS Harris Poll released Monday.

In the national poll of registered voters, no other GOP candidate reaches double digits and, in hypothetical head-to-head matchups, Trump has a 3-to-1 edge on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (75% to 25%) and greater than a 4-to-1 edge on former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (81% to 19%).

The full GOP primary poll results in the full field:

Trump 67% DeSantis 9% Haley 8% Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy 5% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie 3%

There were 3% choosing the generic "someone else" and another 5% undecided.

Trump picked up 7 points in support since the October edition of the poll, while DeSantis lost 2 points, Haley and Christie each gained 1 point, and Ramaswamy lost 1 point.

Trump is also pulling away from Biden, holding a 6-point lead in a head-to-head hypothetical matchup at a majority 53% support to Biden's 47%.

While some suggest third-party and independent candidates might help Biden's reelection hopes, Trump pulls away when those candidates were added to the poll:

Trump 44% (+8) Biden 36% Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 21%

In a further expanded field:

Trump 43% (+9) Biden 34% Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 18% Cornel West 3% Jill Stein 2%

In more bad news for Democrats, especially those wary of Biden staying in the race as the oldest president in history at 81, pitting Trump against Vice President Kamala Harris expanded Trump's hypothetical head-to-head matchup lead to 12 points (52% to 40%).

The Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) conducted the poll through The Harris Poll and HarrisX from Nov. 15-16 among 2,851 registered voters. No margin of error was given.