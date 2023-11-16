×
FAU Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Fla. Among Nonbinary Voters

By    |   Thursday, 16 November 2023 10:25 PM EST

Republican front-runner Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden by nearly 11 points in Florida, in part propped up by more support from nonbinary voters.

According to the FAU/Mainstreet Research poll released Thursday, 43.9% of respondents who identified as nonbinary said they would support Trump vs. 41.5% who would support Biden. That boost helped Trump to a 49.3% to 38.6% lead over Biden in the Sunshine State.

Nonbinary voters surveyed reflect core concerns that are in line with those who identify as male or female.

Age, for one, with 58.5% of nonbinary voters saying Biden is too old to hold office.

Integrity, for another. Among nonbinary voters, 34.1% of nonbinary voters surveyed said the investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, were important to their vote.

In all, 48.7% of nonbinary voters surveyed said they "strongly disapprove" of Biden's performance as president, just shy of the 52.3% overall who said the same.

Further, nearly 44% of nonbinary voters have a "somewhat" or "strongly" favorable opinion of Trump.

In the Trump vs. Biden head-to-head, Trump received 58.2% support from men vs. 35.3% for Biden, who edged Trump with female voters, 42% to 40%.

Trump beat Biden by 3.3% in Florida in the 2020 election.

FAU/Mainstreet Research surveyed 946 adults from Oct. 27-Nov. 11. The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.2% with a 95% confidence level.

