Bloomberg Poll: Voters Trust Trump on Economy

When it comes to the economy, swing-state voters say they trust former President Donald Trump more than President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

Published Thursday, the Bloomberg/Morning Consult survey found Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, leading Biden 47% to 43% among voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

When asked about Biden’s economic policies, dubbed “Bidenomics” by the president, 49% of swing-state voters said Bidenomics is bad for the economy, compared to 26% who said it has been good. Ten percent said it had no impact on the economy and 15% said they didn’t know or had no opinion.

Even among swing-state voters who support Biden’s reelection bid, only 56% said his, economic policies have had a positive impact on the country. Among Trump supporters, 86% said Bidenomics has been negative.

Only 2% of undecided voters said the president’s economic policies have been good for America, versus 46% who said they have been bad. A full 41% of undecided voters did not know how Bidenomics has impacted the U.S. or had no opinion.

On the economy overall, Biden trails Trump by 14 points among swing-state voters, with 35% saying they trust the president and 49% saying they trust the former president more. That trust deficit was observed on a range of economic issues.

About a third of swing-state voters said they trust Biden to handle everyday costs, while 46% said they trust Trump more. Voters gave Biden his best trust marks on jobs and unemployment, at 38% each, but even in those areas he fell short of Trump’s 45% on each issue.

Biden’s reelection team appeared dismissive of the polling when reached for comment by The Hill.

“Predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later,” Kevin Munoz, a Biden campaign spokesperson, said in a statement. “Don’t take our word for it: last year, Bloomberg, who published today’s poll, predicted a ‘100%’ likelihood of a recession only to say days ago that the U.S. economy is strong and ‘defying the odds.’ Or a year out from the 2022 midterms when they similarly predicted a grim forecast for President Biden.

“Coming off those historic midterms, President Biden’s campaign is hard at work reaching and mobilizing our winning coalition of voters more than one year out on a winning, popular agenda,” Munoz continued. “We’ll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about a poll.”

The poll was conducted Oct. 5-10 and surveyed 5,023 registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.