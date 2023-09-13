×
×
Tags: poll | donald trump | joe biden | 2024 | presidential race

Poll: Trump Virtually Tied, but More Believe He'll Win

By    |   Wednesday, 13 September 2023 02:37 PM EDT

A hypothetical two-man 2024 race for the White House is a virtual tie today between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, according to the latest The Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

While Trump trails Biden by just 1 point (43% to 44%), this is well within the poll's margin of error, and a plurality of those polled (40%) believe Trump will win, while just 37% believe Biden will win.

It is rare for an incumbent president to show weakness in polling, but a large majority of U.S. adults (63%) do not want Biden to run again, including 69% of independents. Also, Biden is 45 points under water on having the country on the wrong track (67%) versus the right track (22%).

Democrats on a generic congressional ballot fair slightly better than the embattled president, leading Republicans by 2 points (44% to 42%).

Trump continues to dominate the large Republican presidential primary field, leading by 39 points.

The full results among registered GOP primary voters, according to The Economist/YouGov:

  1. Trump, 55%
  2. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 16%
  3. Entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy 6%
  4. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 6%
  5. Former Vice President Mike Pence, 4%
  6. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 3%
  7. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, 2%

Conservative broadcaster Larry Elder, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, all received less than 1% support. There were 5% undecided, while 2% picked someone else and 1% said they would not vote.

YouGov polled 1,500 U.S. adults for The Economist on Sept. 10-12, including 1,334 registered voters. The poll results have a margin of error of roughly 3 percentage points.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 13 September 2023 02:37 PM
