Poll: Trump Virtually Tied, but More Believe He'll Win

A hypothetical two-man 2024 race for the White House is a virtual tie today between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, according to the latest The Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

While Trump trails Biden by just 1 point (43% to 44%), this is well within the poll's margin of error, and a plurality of those polled (40%) believe Trump will win, while just 37% believe Biden will win.

It is rare for an incumbent president to show weakness in polling, but a large majority of U.S. adults (63%) do not want Biden to run again, including 69% of independents. Also, Biden is 45 points under water on having the country on the wrong track (67%) versus the right track (22%).

Democrats on a generic congressional ballot fair slightly better than the embattled president, leading Republicans by 2 points (44% to 42%).

Trump continues to dominate the large Republican presidential primary field, leading by 39 points.

The full results among registered GOP primary voters, according to The Economist/YouGov:

Trump, 55% Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 16% Entrepreneur, Vivek Ramaswamy 6% Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 6% Former Vice President Mike Pence, 4% Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 3% Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, 2%

Conservative broadcaster Larry Elder, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and former Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, all received less than 1% support. There were 5% undecided, while 2% picked someone else and 1% said they would not vote.

YouGov polled 1,500 U.S. adults for The Economist on Sept. 10-12, including 1,334 registered voters. The poll results have a margin of error of roughly 3 percentage points.