Emerson College Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Arizona

Forty-five percent of Arizona registered voters say they support former President Donald Trump, compared to 43% who back President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new Emerson College poll.

Here are how the results of the survey, released Tuesday, break down:

9% say they support someone else. The remainder said they were undecided.

42% say they support Trump, compared to 41% who say they back Biden when third party candidate Cornel West is listed on the ballot.

4% say they would vote for West.

6% say they would vote for someone else.

7% say they are undecided.

58% of GOP primary voters say they would vote for Trump in the Republican primary.

11% say they would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

6% say they would vote for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

4% say they would vote for entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

3% say they would vote for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

3% say they would cast their ballots for former Vice President Mike Pence.

3% say they would vote for Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

No other GOP candidate got above 1%.

65% of Democrat primary voters say they support Biden, while 10% say they back Robert Kennedy Jr.

21% say they are undecided.

The poll, conducted Aug. 2-4, surveyed 1,337 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.6 percentage points.