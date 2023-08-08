×
Tags: poll | donald trump | joe biden | arizona | voters | 2024 election | cornel west

Emerson College Poll: Trump Leads Biden in Arizona

By    |   Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:15 AM EDT

Forty-five percent of Arizona registered voters say they support former President Donald Trump, compared to 43% who back President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, according to a new Emerson College poll.

Here are how the results of the survey, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 9% say they support someone else. The remainder said they were undecided.
  • 42% say they support Trump, compared to 41% who say they back Biden when third party candidate Cornel West is listed on the ballot.
  • 4% say they would vote for West.
  • 6% say they would vote for someone else.
  • 7% say they are undecided.
  • 58% of GOP primary voters say they would vote for Trump in the Republican primary.
  • 11% say they would vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
  • 6% say they would vote for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
  • 4% say they would vote for entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
  • 3% say they would vote for South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
  • 3% say they would cast their ballots for former Vice President Mike Pence.
  • 3% say they would vote for Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
  • No other GOP candidate got above 1%.
  • 65% of Democrat primary voters say they support Biden, while 10% say they back Robert Kennedy Jr.
  • 21% say they are undecided.

The poll, conducted Aug. 2-4, surveyed 1,337 registered voters. The margin of error is 2.6 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 08 August 2023 10:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

