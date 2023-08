Former President Donald Trump is tied with President Joe Biden — 43% to 43% — in a hypothetical rematch of 2020, a new poll by the New York Times/Siena College shows.

Here's are how the results break down:

50% of men say they would vote for Trump, compared to 36% who say they would vote for Biden.

49% of women say they would vote for Biden, while 37% say they would vote for Trump.

30% of voters, who said they plan to cast their ballots for Biden, maintained they hoped Democrats would nominate someone else.

20% of Democrats say they would be enthusiastic about Biden if he received the Democratic Party's nomination.

51% say they would be satisfied, but not enthusiastic.

26% of Democrats say they would be enthusiastic if Vice President Kamala Harris was the party's nominee in 2024.

39% approve of the way Biden is handling his job, while 54% disapprove.

41% say they have a favorable opinion of Trump, while 55% say they have an unfavorable view of him.

The poll, conducted July 23-27, surveyed 1,329 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.67 percentage points.