Tags: poll | donald trump | joe biden | ron desantis | primary | 2024 election

Poll: Trump Holds Slim Lead Over Biden in Possible 2024 Rematch

donald trump gestures while speaking
Former President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 January 2023 08:53 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump beats Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a possible Republican Party primary showdown and leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, a new Emerson College poll reveals.

The poll results, released Tuesday, show:

  • 44% of respondents say they would vote for Trump in 2024, compared to 41% who say they would cast their ballot for Biden. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
  • 10% of respondents say they would vote for someone else.
  • 55% of respondents say they would vote for Trump in the 2024 Republican primary, compared to 29% who say they would vote for DeSantis. Other Republicans receiving support include former Vice President Mike Pence (6%) and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (3%).
  • 55% of respondents say they expect Trump to be the nominee regardless of whom they support, compared to 35% who say they expect DeSantis to be the nominee.
  • 58% of Democrat primary or caucus voters say Biden should be the party's nominee in 2024.
  • 42% of respondents say it should be someone else.
  • 44% of voters say they approve of the job Biden is doing compared to 48% who disapprove.

The poll, conducted Jan. 19-21, surveyed 1.015 registered voters.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

