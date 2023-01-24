Poll: Trump Holds Slim Lead Over Biden in Possible 2024 Rematch

Former President Donald Trump beats Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a possible Republican Party primary showdown and leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, a new Emerson College poll reveals.
The poll results, released Tuesday, show:
- 44% of respondents say they would vote for Trump in 2024, compared to 41% who say they would cast their ballot for Biden. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.
- 10% of respondents say they would vote for someone else.
- 55% of respondents say they would vote for Trump in the 2024 Republican primary, compared to 29% who say they would vote for DeSantis. Other Republicans receiving support include former Vice President Mike Pence (6%) and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (3%).
- 55% of respondents say they expect Trump to be the nominee regardless of whom they support, compared to 35% who say they expect DeSantis to be the nominee.
- 58% of Democrat primary or caucus voters say Biden should be the party's nominee in 2024.
- 42% of respondents say it should be someone else.
- 44% of voters say they approve of the job Biden is doing compared to 48% who disapprove.
The poll, conducted Jan. 19-21, surveyed 1.015 registered voters.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.