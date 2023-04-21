Harvard-Harris Poll: Trump Holds 35-Point Lead

Former President Donald Trump far outpaced contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, which showed him with twice as much support as his closest rival.

The survey asked Republican voters who they would vote for if the 2024 presidential primary were held today:

55% said Trump.

20% said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

7% said former Vice President Mike Pence.

4% said former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

2% said entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

8% don't know or are unsure.

Famed Author: "I was stunned when Trump did this." See More Here

No other Republican garnered more than 1%.

However, more than half of all voters said that DeSantis has a chance of beating Trump in the primary, and voters are split on whether Trump will win the nomination:

53% think DeSantis can beat Trump.

47% think he cannot.

51% think Trump will win the GOP nomination.

49% think he will lose.

In a head-to-head matchup with President Joe Biden, the poll found that Trump is ahead by about 5 percentage points, but without either candidate holding a majority of support:

45% would vote for Trump if the election were held today.

40% would vote for Biden.

15% don't know or are unsure.

​Important: Billionaire Soros has been targeting Trump, he’s not alone. Read More Here

Most voters agree that neither Trump nor Biden should seek a second term:

63% said Biden should not run again.

37% said he should run for a second term.

55% said Trump should not run again.

45% said he should seek a second term.

The Harris Poll and HarrisX surveyed 1,845 registered voters from April 18-19 with no margin of error given.



Trump Makes Plea: Everyone Must Get David Horowitz's "Final Battle," See More Here