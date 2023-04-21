×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | donald trump | gop primary | 2024 election

Harvard-Harris Poll: Trump Holds 35-Point Lead

By    |   Friday, 21 April 2023 09:52 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump far outpaced contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, which showed him with twice as much support as his closest rival.

The survey asked Republican voters who they would vote for if the 2024 presidential primary were held today:

  • 55% said Trump.
  • 20% said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
  • 7% said former Vice President Mike Pence.
  • 4% said former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.
  • 2% said entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
  • 8% don't know or are unsure.

Famed Author: "I was stunned when Trump did this." See More Here

No other Republican garnered more than 1%.

However, more than half of all voters said that DeSantis has a chance of beating Trump in the primary, and voters are split on whether Trump will win the nomination:

  • 53% think DeSantis can beat Trump.
  • 47% think he cannot.
  • 51% think Trump will win the GOP nomination.
  • 49% think he will lose.

In a head-to-head matchup with President Joe Biden, the poll found that Trump is ahead by about 5 percentage points, but without either candidate holding a majority of support:

  • 45% would vote for Trump if the election were held today.
  • 40% would vote for Biden.
  • 15% don't know or are unsure.

​Important: Billionaire Soros has been targeting Trump, he’s not alone. Read More Here

Most voters agree that neither Trump nor Biden should seek a second term:

  • 63% said Biden should not run again.
  • 37% said he should run for a second term.
  • 55% said Trump should not run again.
  • 45% said he should seek a second term.

The Harris Poll and HarrisX surveyed 1,845 registered voters from April 18-19 with no margin of error given.

Trump Makes Plea: Everyone Must Get David Horowitz's "Final Battle," See More Here

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump far outpaced contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, which showed him with twice as much support as his closest rival.
poll, donald trump, gop primary, 2024 election
295
2023-52-21
Friday, 21 April 2023 09:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved