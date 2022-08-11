Poll: 83 Percent of GOP Voters Say FBI Raid on Trump Increases Desire to Vote

Just over 70% of Americans say the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's South Florida estate increases their motivation to vote in the 2022 midterms, according to a new poll by the Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group.

Here are how the results, released Thursday, break down:

21.6% say it doesn't increase their motivation. About 8% were not sure.

83.3% of Republicans say the raid increases their motivation to vote in 2022, while 10.8% say it doesn't. Only 6% were not sure.

55.2% of Democrats say it increases their motivation to vote in the fall, compared to 34% who say it doesn't. Almost 11% were not sure.

71.7% of independents say it increases their motivation to vote in 2022, compared to 20.8% who say it doesn't. Just over 7% were unsure.

47.9% of those polled say "Trump's political enemies" were behind the FBI raid, compared to 39.7% who say the "impartial justice system" was behind it. Over 12% were uncertain.

76.7% of Republicans say "Trump's political enemies" were behind the raid, compared to 14.6% who say "the impartial justice system" was. Nearly 9% were unsure.

54% of independents say the former president's "political enemies" were behind the raid, compared to 35% who say it was "the impartial justice system"; 11% were unsure.

11.9% of Democrats say it was "Trump's political enemies," while 70.5% say it was "the impartial justice system." Almost 18% were unsure.

"Independent and Republican voters are united in their outrage about this unprecedented and tragic event in American history," said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action. "It's clear to voters that the FBI raid is designed to punish the primary political enemy of the regime in power.

"This Gestapo-style injustice has created a voting surge that is so significant, the polling doesn't even begin to reflect what is coming from grassroots voters in November."

The poll, conducted Aug. 9-10, surveyed 1,095 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9%.