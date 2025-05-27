Polls: Trump's Approval Rating Maintains 2-Month High

On Tuesday, The Economist and YouGov published their determination of President Donald Trump's approval rating, outlining that among U.S. adults, from May 23 to May 26, 44% approved of the job he was doing.

According to Newsweek, the results from the publication reflected a two-month high for its polling. Conversely, Rasmussen had Trump at a 50% to 51% approval rating for Memorial Day weekend.

"The approval rating is inching up because the economy has stabilized and Trump has put a pause on his most draconian tariffs, which were unpopular," Dillard University professor Robert Collins told Newsweek.

"However, if those draconian tariffs do go into effect, due to trade negotiations breaking down, and it causes prices to spike, then we can expect his approval rating to go back down," he continued. "The current number is historically a little low for a president during this part of his second term, but not outside of the normal range.

"Timing of approval ratings only matters when we are getting close to the midterms. A president with low approval ratings could damage his party's chances in the House," Collins added.

"We know, historically, 18 out of the last 20 elections, the incumbent president's party has lost seats in the House during the midterms. That's the norm. But the question of exactly how many seats they lose is normally dependent on the president's approval rating at the time."

The YouGov/Economist poll surveyed 1,660 respondents and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.