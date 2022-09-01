×
Poll: Many Dems, Republicans Say US Democracy In Danger of Collapse

Pie chart
Pie chart. (Dreamstime)

By    |   Thursday, 01 September 2022 05:05 PM EDT

Seventy-two percent of Democrats and 70% of Republicans say U.S. democracy is in danger of collapse, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

Overall, 67% of respondents said they think the nation's democracy is in danger of collapse, a 9-point increase from Quinnipiac's Jan. 12, 2022, poll, compared with 29% who said they didn't think so.

"In a rare moment of agreement, Americans coalesce around an ominous concern. Democracy, the bedrock of the nation, is in peril," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll also found:

  • Just 40% of Americans approve of the job President Joe Biden is doing, compared with 52% who disapprove.
  • Fifty-three percent approve of Biden's plan to cancel some federal student loan debt for Americans, while 43% disapprove.
  • 62% say they don't want to see Trump run for president in 2024, similar to July when it was 62-34%.
  • 67% say they don't want to see Biden run for president in 2024.
  • Registered voters give Democrats a slight edge in the upcoming midterm elections.
  • 59% think former President Donald Trump acted inappropriately in the way he handled classified documents after leaving the White House.

"While the justice department weighs the evidence, Americans have been watching closely and have their own verdict: former President Trump's alleged hoarding of classified documents was very serious, very wrong, and half of Americans believe it was a criminal act," said Malloy.

The poll surveyed 1,584 adults nationwide from Aug. 25-29. There is a margin of error of +/-2.6 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 01 September 2022 05:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

