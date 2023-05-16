Trafalgar Poll: Most Want Spending Cuts in Debt Deal

A majority of voters oppose raising the debt ceiling or say it should only be increased if spending cuts are included, according to a new poll released Tuesday by the Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group.

According to the poll, 59.2% of voters completely opposed raising the debt ceiling, with 22% saying the debt ceiling should not be increased at all; 37.2% said it should be raised only if spending cuts are included.

In contrast, 40.8% say the debt ceiling should be raised without any spending cuts.

"On the debt ceiling issue, Americans tell us they don't understand why a country that has overspent for decades would just continue to spend and add debt without any restraints or conditions," said Convention of States President Mark Meckler. "This is insane fiscal policy, just as it would be insane to keep throwing more and more on a personal credit card with no payment plan, and asking the card company to raise one's personal credit card limit."

Meckler added: "Voters are watching for leaders who stand with their priorities, not those who are perpetuating the unrestricted grift going on in D.C."

Other results from the survey:

Among Independent voters, 61.7 % are completely opposed to raising the debt ceiling or say it should only be increased if spending cuts are included, while 38.3% say the debt ceiling should be raised without spending cuts required.

Among Republican voters, 90.2% are completely opposed to raising the debt ceiling or say it should only be increased if spending cuts are included; 9.8% say the debt ceiling should be raised without spending cuts required.

Among Democratic voters, 28.1% are completely opposed to raising the debt ceiling or say it should only be increased if spending cuts are included; 71.9% say the debt ceiling should be raised without spending cuts required.

The poll was conducted May 5-12 among more than 1,000 likely general election voters. The margin of error was 2.9%.