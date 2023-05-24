CNN Poll: 6 in 10 Say Cut Spending With Debt Limit Rise

A majority 60% of Americans say spending cuts should accompany a debt ceiling increase, according to a CNN poll.

Additionally, 24% said Congress should raise the debt ceiling "no matter what" while 15% said lawmakers shouldn't raise it and "allow the U.S. to default on its debts."

Talks between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the Biden administration have stalled as Republican negotiators say there is a "significant gap between where we are and where they are."

"Unless and until the White House recognizes that this is a spending problem, then we're gonna continue to have a significant gap," Rep. Garrett Graves, R-La., told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Graves is a top proxy for McCarthy in the talks.

The White House has discussed reducing the deficit by closing tax loopholes and raising taxes on billionaires, a suggestion rejected by Republicans.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said default isn't an option and insisted that the talks have been productive.

"We believe there is a space and an opportunity here to have a bipartisan, reasonable ... budget agreement," she said.

The CNN poll, conducted May 17-20, surveyed 1,227 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.