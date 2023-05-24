×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | debt ceiling | increase | spending cuts

CNN Poll: 6 in 10 Say Cut Spending With Debt Limit Rise

By    |   Wednesday, 24 May 2023 12:40 PM EDT

A majority 60% of Americans say spending cuts should accompany a debt ceiling increase, according to a CNN poll.

Additionally, 24% said Congress should raise the debt ceiling "no matter what" while 15% said lawmakers shouldn't raise it and "allow the U.S. to default on its debts."

Talks between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and the Biden administration have stalled as Republican negotiators say there is a "significant gap between where we are and where they are."

"Unless and until the White House recognizes that this is a spending problem, then we're gonna continue to have a significant gap," Rep. Garrett Graves, R-La., told reporters on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Graves is a top proxy for McCarthy in the talks.

The White House has discussed reducing the deficit by closing tax loopholes and raising taxes on billionaires, a suggestion rejected by Republicans.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday said default isn't an option and insisted that the talks have been productive.

"We believe there is a space and an opportunity here to have a bipartisan, reasonable ... budget agreement," she said.

The CNN poll, conducted May 17-20, surveyed 1,227 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A majority 60% of Americans say spending cuts should accompany a debt ceiling increase, according to a CNN poll.
poll, debt ceiling, increase, spending cuts
202
2023-40-24
Wednesday, 24 May 2023 12:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved