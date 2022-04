Just 9% of Americans consider COVID-19 a serious crisis right now, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

Here are how the poll results, released on Tuesday, break down:

3% of Republicans say COVID-19 is currently a serious crisis, compared to 16% of Democrats.

73% of all those surveyed still consider it a problem, but manageable, including 66% of Republicans and 81% of Democrats.

17% of those polled say it is not a problem at all, including 31% of Republicans and 3% of Democrats.

22% of those surveyed said their employers require them to wear masks, compared to 39% who said the same thing in last month's poll.

37% said they've returned to their normal-pre-COVID lifestyles.

The poll, conducted April 8-11, surveyed 1,043 people. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.