Poll: Support for NYC Congestion Pricing Rises

By    |   Monday, 10 March 2025 07:22 PM EDT

A new poll from Siena College reported that support for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's congestion tax has gained support in recent months.

The poll, published Monday, showed that among New York City voters, 42% support the program, with 35% expressing opposition, and 16% reporting they're in "the middle." The new poll indicated a marked shift in support when, in December, only 32% backed the program, with 56% against it.

Meanwhile, on the matter of statewide New York voters, 40% said they still oppose the plan, with 33% expressing support. However, that trend all showed rising support from December, when statewide voters at 51% expressed opposition, with 29% favoring the plan.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said that "a plurality of voters wants to see congestion pricing eliminated, as Trump has called for. Pluralities of New York City voters and Democrats want congestion pricing to remain — Hochul's position."

Siena College conducted the poll from March 2 to 6 among 806 registered voters in New York State, with 312 in New York City. The margin of error for the entire sample was ± 4.3 percentage points.

