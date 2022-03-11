Poll: Many More Americans See China as Threat Than Russia

A new poll finds that many more Americans see China as a threat to national security than Russia despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

The Wall Street Journal, Impact Research, and Fabrizio Lee poll, conducted with 1,500 registered voters nationwide between March 2-7, found that the overwhelming majority of those surveyed believe China to be a greater threat to the nation's national and economic security.

According to the poll, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, 52% of those surveyed said China is a bigger threat to national security, and 73% said China poses a larger threat to economic security, compared to 32% and 14% respectively who believe Russia as a greater threat.

According to the survey, a total of 89% said they are following the Ukrainian situation closely, with 54% saying they are following it very closely, and 35% saying they are following it "somewhat closely."

While most of those surveyed believe the United States should do more to help Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, with 46% saying The U.S. is not doing enough to help, 35% say the imposed economic sanctions and Russian energy embargo is "the right amount" of assistance.

Of those surveyed, 55% believe the United States should send more weapons and military aid to Ukraine, and another 55% believe more sanctions should be placed on Russia.

Just 29% said they support a "no-fly zone" as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for, and 25% support sending U.S. troops to other European nations surrounding Ukraine.

Only 10% of those surveyed support sending U.S. troops directly into Ukraine during the conflict.

The survey also found that a total of 79% of those surveyed would support new sanctions against Russia, and 83% believe energy prices will increase due to the sanctions already in place.

A slim plurality of those surveyed approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling the Ukrainian situation, with 47% either strongly or somewhat approving, and 46% either disapproving or strongly disapproving his handling of the situation.

On dealing with Russia, the survey found a total of 50% either approving or strongly approving his performance, and 44% either strongly or somewhat disapproving the job he is doing.

Some 58% of those surveyed either strongly or somewhat disagreed that Biden is focused on issues that are "most important to them," and 50% of those surveyed listed the economy as the most important issue facing the country.

Overall, the survey found that 65% of those surveyed feel the country is moving in the wrong direction, and 60% feel the economy is either "not so good" or "poor."