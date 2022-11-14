×
Tags: poll | cheating | midterms

Rasmussen Reports: Most Voters Say Cheating Will Affect Election Results

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 14 November 2022 01:53 PM EST

The outcome of some elections this year will be affected by cheating, most voters said, according to a Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey released Monday.

More than half — 57% — of likely American voters held this view, including 30% who said it is very likely; 40% do not think election outcomes this year are likely to be affected by cheating, including 18% who say it is not at all likely.

The survey comes as Democrats kept their Senate majority after a win in Nevada, while control of the House of Representatives remains undecided.

Other results in the poll:  

  • Far more Republicans (46%) than Democrats (16%) or independents (27%) said it is very likely that the outcome of some elections this year will be affected by cheating.
  • A full 56% of voters said it is more important to make sure there is no cheating in elections, while 41% think it is more important to make it easier for everybody to vote.
  • Regarding mail-in voting, 52% said it makes it easier to cheat, while 14% think voting by mail makes it harder to cheat and 30% say mail-in-voting doesn’t make much difference.
  • Among Republicans, 70% said mail-in voting makes it easier to cheat, while 41% of Democrats said the same, as well as 45% of independents.
  • Just 35% said electronic voting machines make it easier to cheat, while 26% said the machines make it harder to do so and 30% believe they don’t make much difference. 
  • However, 49% of voters nationwide were concerned that difficulties with voting machines might prevent their vote from being counted accurately, including 26% who were very concerned. An equal 49% were not concerned that voting machine problems would prevent their vote from being counted, including 23% who were not at all concerned.
  • Republicans, at 66%, were the most concerned that their vote might not be counted accurately because of voting machine problems, while only 39% of Democrats and 41% of independents were similarly concerned.
  • As for electronic voting machines making it easier to cheat in elections, 44% of Republicans said so, while only 36% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.
  • While 65% of Democrats believe it is more important to make it easier for everybody to vote, only 21% of Republicans and 36% of unaffiliated voters agree. A robust 77% of Republicans and 61% of unaffiliated voters think it is more important to make sure there is no cheating, with 31% of Democrats agreeing.
  • Significantly more men (42%) than women voters (29%) said electronic voting machines make it easier to cheat in elections.
  • The survey of 1,000 likely voters was carried out on Nov. 8-9 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is plus/minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 14 November 2022 01:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

