Rasmussen Reports: Most Voters Say Cheating Will Affect Election Results

The outcome of some elections this year will be affected by cheating, most voters said, according to a Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey released Monday.

More than half — 57% — of likely American voters held this view, including 30% who said it is very likely; 40% do not think election outcomes this year are likely to be affected by cheating, including 18% who say it is not at all likely.

The survey comes as Democrats kept their Senate majority after a win in Nevada, while control of the House of Representatives remains undecided.

Other results in the poll: