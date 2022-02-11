×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: poll | capitol attack | donald trump | responsibility

Poll: Fewer US Adults Say Trump Holds a Lot of Responsibility for Capitol Attack

Protesters clash with police and security forces
Trump supporters clash with police at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 11 February 2022 10:36 AM

A new poll conducted more than a year after the Capitol attack found that fewer Americans in both parties say former President Donald Trump bears a lot of responsibility for the events on that day compared to polling at the time. 

Pew Research Center compared the results of a survey taken in January 2022 to one conducted in January 2021 that asked U.S. voters whether Trump bears “a lot” of responsibility, “some” responsibility” or is not “at all” responsible “for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters when they broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.”

The poll found:

  • 43% in 2022 said Trump bears “a lot” of responsibility for the attack.
  • 52% in 2021 said Trump bore “a lot” of responsibility for the attack.
  • 24% in 2022 said Trump bears “some” responsibility for the attack.
  • 23% in 2021 said Trump bore “some” responsibility for the attack.
  • 32% in 2022 said Trump bears “none at all” responsibility for the attack.
  • 24% in 2021 said Trump bore “none at all” responsibility for the attack.

When broken down by parties, Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents were far more likely to blame Trump for the violence, with the number of Democrats who say he holds “some” responsibility rising while the number who said he holds “a lot” of responsibility fell over the last year.

A majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents now believe that Trump bears no responsibility for the attack on the Capitol, according to the poll.

  • 70% of Democrats in 2022 said Trump bears “a lot” of responsibility for the attack.
  • 81% of Democrats in 2021 said Trump bore “a lot” of responsibility for the attack.
  • 17% of Democrats in 2022 said Trump bears “some” responsibility for the attack.
  • 14% of Democrats in 2021 said Trump bore “some” responsibility for the attack.
  • 10% of Republicans in 2022 said Trump bears “a lot” of responsibility for the attack.
  • 18% of Republicans in 2021 said Trump bore “a lot” of responsibility for the attack.
  • 57% of Republicans in 2022 said Trump bears “none at all” responsibility for the attack.
  • 46% of Republicans in 2021 said Trump bore “none at all” responsibility for the attack.

Pew Research polled 5,128 adults across the U.S. from Jan. 10-17, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A new poll conducted more than a year after the Capitol attack found that fewer Americans in both parties say former President Donald Trump bears a lot of responsibility for the events on that day compared to polling at the time.
poll, capitol attack, donald trump, responsibility
387
2022-36-11
Friday, 11 February 2022 10:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved