Tags: poll | buffalo | gun laws | mass shootings

Poll: Most Say Stricter Gun Control Won't Prevent Mass Shootings

The casket of Roberta Drury
The casket of Roberta Drury, the youngest of those killed during the mass shooting at the Buffalo Tops supermarket on May 14, is brought into Assumption Church on May 21, 2022 in Syracuse, New York. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 02:17 PM

In the wake of the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shootings where 10 people were murdered, 50% of likely voters say they are unconvinced more gun control laws could prevent nightmare incidents like this from happening, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Under half — 40% — believe stricter gun control laws would help prevent shootings similar to the one in Buffalo; 10% were uncertain.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down:

  • 48% believe the Buffalo shooting was an act of terrorism, compared to 31% who say it wasn’t; 21% were unsure.
  • 61% say it is not possible to completely prevent mass shootings.
  • 24% believe it is possible to prevent mass shootings.
  • 15% were uncertain.

The poll, conducted May 19-20, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
