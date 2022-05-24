Poll: Most Say Stricter Gun Control Won't Prevent Mass Shootings

In the wake of the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shootings where 10 people were murdered, 50% of likely voters say they are unconvinced more gun control laws could prevent nightmare incidents like this from happening, according to a new poll from Rasmussen Reports.

Under half — 40% — believe stricter gun control laws would help prevent shootings similar to the one in Buffalo; 10% were uncertain.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Tuesday, break down:

48% believe the Buffalo shooting was an act of terrorism, compared to 31% who say it wasn’t; 21% were unsure.

61% say it is not possible to completely prevent mass shootings.

24% believe it is possible to prevent mass shootings.

15% were uncertain.

The poll, conducted May 19-20, surveyed 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.