NPR/Marist Poll: Independent Voters Pick Trump Over Biden

Forty-eight percent of independent voters say they would pick former President Donald Trump over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 general election contest, according to the latest NPR/Marist College survey.
The two are closely matched among registered voters, 47 percent to 46 percent in favor of Trump, but the former president leads by 8 percentage points among independents in the survey, conducted Aug. 11-14 among 1,220 adults, prior to the announcement of Trump's indictment in Georgia.
The poll also found:
- 52% of Americans think Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential contest, but most Republicans (78%) and 49% of independents say he should remain in the race.
- 29% of Americans, including 43% of Republicans, believe Trump has done something unethical, but not illegal. 22% of Americans say Trump has done nothing wrong, which includes 44% of Republicans.
- 66% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say Trump is the best person to lead the GOP for 2024. 31% say Trump has too much baggage to be a contender.
- When Trump faces off against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump (67%) leads DeSantis (29%) by more than 2-to-1.
The poll has a margin of error of +/-3.7 percentage points.
